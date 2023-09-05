Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Down 5.5%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.43 and last traded at $132.89. Approximately 13,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 91,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Balchem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 98,059.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after acquiring an additional 764,860 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Balchem by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after acquiring an additional 439,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.