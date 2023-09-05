Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 140,905 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,980,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.