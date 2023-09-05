BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Down 7.1%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.44 and last traded at $91.02. Approximately 15,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 93,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 30.43%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,128,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

