Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 579,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

