Band Protocol Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $139.63 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 138,059,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,659,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

