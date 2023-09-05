Bank of America Corp DE Buys 4,112,351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.50% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,232,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.