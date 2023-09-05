Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.99 Billion Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.34% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,986,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. 1,112,055 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

