Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.83 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,880,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 602,014 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.38% of Visa worth $5,834,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $846,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,257,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $508,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 425,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $95,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,361,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,302. The company has a market cap of $458.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.