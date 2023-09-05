Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.20 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 15.32% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $7,204,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,509. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

