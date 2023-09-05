Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.43 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 32.77% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,428,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 5,540,693 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.