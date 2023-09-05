Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.43 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 32.77% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,428,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 5,540,693 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.