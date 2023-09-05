Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,927,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 2,769,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

