Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,435,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,988,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 1,308,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

