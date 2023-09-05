Bank of America Corp DE Sells 510,218 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,954,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 30.31% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $3,980,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 143,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.