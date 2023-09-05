Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$134.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$133.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

