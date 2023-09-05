Barclays Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,130

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,070 ($13.51) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.23) to GBX 1,245 ($15.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,196 ($15.10).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HSX

Hiscox Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

LON HSX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 995.50 ($12.57). 471,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,102.81. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 836 ($10.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.17). The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In related news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,163.58). In related news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,163.58). Also, insider Jonathan Bloomer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.27) per share, for a total transaction of £210,200 ($265,471.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,049 shares of company stock worth $23,320,752. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.