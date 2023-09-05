Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 929,763 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.