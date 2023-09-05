Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

