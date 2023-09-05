Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $958.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

