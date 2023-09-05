BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $320.41 million and approximately $378,493.76 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $25,800.57 or 1.00052550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,702.71427584 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $385,577.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

