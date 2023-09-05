Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.43 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $36,702.42 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00155591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00050971 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00026162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003825 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

