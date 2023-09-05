Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.86

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 70890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

