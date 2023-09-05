BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.35. The stock had a trading volume of 173,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,020. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $705.13 and a 200 day moving average of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

