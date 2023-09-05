BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $700.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,565. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $705.13 and a 200-day moving average of $681.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

