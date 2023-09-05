Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918,020 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 33.9% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $120,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,129,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 2,440,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,578. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

