BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHINIA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 60,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,895.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

