BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.