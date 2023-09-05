BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE DHF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks Priced Dirt Cheap
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Disney’s Return To High Margins May Be Your Easiest Win This year
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is CrowdStrike’s Surge A Sign Of Cybersecurity Revival?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.