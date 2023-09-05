Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

BSX opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

