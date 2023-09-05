Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,200 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,227.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,981 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

