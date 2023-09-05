Braintrust Price Tops $0.31 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $24.59 million and $314,150.18 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

