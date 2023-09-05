Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,791 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $82.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,141. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

