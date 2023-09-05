Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 40,382 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

