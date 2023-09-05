Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 40,713 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,713 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

