Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BOK Financial worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

