Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of International Bancshares worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 44.20%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.