Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

View Our Latest Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.