Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Purple Innovation worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRPL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

