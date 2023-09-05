Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.18. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

