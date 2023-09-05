Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

