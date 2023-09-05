Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GMS worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after buying an additional 136,251 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,943.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

