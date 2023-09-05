Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Leidos by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

