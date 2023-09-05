Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schneider National worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

