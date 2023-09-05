Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Hilltop worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

