Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,740 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,637,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BERY opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

