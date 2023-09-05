Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 444.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,503 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,968,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,827,000 after buying an additional 2,121,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after buying an additional 2,084,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

