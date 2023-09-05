Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

