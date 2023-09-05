Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of LCI Industries worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

