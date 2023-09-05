Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,413 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after acquiring an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Baidu by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,826,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,902,000 after purchasing an additional 390,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

