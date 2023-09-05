Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

