Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $7.55 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $88,521,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $394.60 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $514.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

