Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $336,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.